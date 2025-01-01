Menu
2019 HONDA HR-V 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features
- Backup Camera
- Navigation System
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Steering Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision System
- Heated Seats
- Automatic Climate Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2019 Honda HR-V

49,954 KM

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V

LX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13117064

2019 Honda HR-V

LX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,954KM
VIN 3CZRU5H37KM101523

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,954 KM

2019 HONDA HR-V 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Steering Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Automatic Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
50 L Fuel Tank
5.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

GVWR: 1
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
815 kgs
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

236-877-4881

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Honda HR-V