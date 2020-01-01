LOADED 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/Navi! Only 39000kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- push button start



- leather seats



- heated seats



- power, remote sliding doors



- sunroof



- navigation



- power rear tailgate



- rearview camera



- Bluetooth



- automatic headlights







AND SO MUCH MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Emergency communication system

Driver seat mounted armrest

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Reclining 3rd row seat

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Sun blinds

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Cylinder Deactivation

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Distance pacing cruise control

Wireless phone connectivity

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Auto high-beam headlights

Power 4-way driver lumbar support

Smart Device Integration

Exterior parking camera rear

CD-MP3 decoder

