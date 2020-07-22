+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth! Arrive in style and comfort in this striking all-new Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today. The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. TheyÃ¢ve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worldÃ¢s first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 39,447 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Essential w/Safety Package. This Santa Fe comes equipped with the SmartSense Package that adds a host of safety and driver assistance features like forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, and automatic high beams. Standard features include a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
