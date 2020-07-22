Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

39,447 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5363993
  • Stock #: S060874
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD6KH060874

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,447KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S060874
  • Mileage 39,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth! Arrive in style and comfort in this striking all-new Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today. The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. TheyÃ¢ve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worldÃ¢s first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 39,447 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Essential w/Safety Package. This Santa Fe comes equipped with the SmartSense Package that adds a host of safety and driver assistance features like forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, and automatic high beams. Standard features include a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Chrome Grille
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1501 mm
Overall Width: 1890 mm
Overall Length: 4770 mm
Wheelbase: 2766 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Rear Hip Room: 1430 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Front Leg Room: 1120 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Shoulder Room: 1480 mm
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Assist
Rear Leg Room: 1039 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2210 kg
Front Head Room: 1047 mm
Front Hip Room: 1460 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2019 L
Overall height: 1679 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2004 Toyota Corolla
 239,800 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz E...
 83,334 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,371 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory