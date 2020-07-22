2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Trim Chrome Grille Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood dash trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 66 L Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1501 mm Overall Width: 1890 mm Overall Length: 4770 mm Wheelbase: 2766 mm Lane Keep Assist Rear Hip Room: 1430 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Front Leg Room: 1120 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Rear Shoulder Room: 1480 mm Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Forward Collision Assist Rear Leg Room: 1039 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2210 kg Front Head Room: 1047 mm Front Hip Room: 1460 mm Max cargo capacity: 2019 L Overall height: 1679 mm

