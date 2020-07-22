2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Rear Heat Ducts Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets Simulated wood dash trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Wiper Park Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 71 L Front Shoulder Room: 1508 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1488 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 908 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1689 mm Wheelbase: 2800 mm Overall Width: 1885 mm Front Hip Room: 1439 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2550 kg 1 USB port Overall Length: 4905 mm Rear Hip Room: 1406 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1120 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1369 mm Max cargo capacity: 2265 L 3rd Row Leg Room : 785 mm Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Front Leg Room: 1113 mm Rear Leg Room : 1028 mm

