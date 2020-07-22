Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

47,120 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

  • Listing ID: 5363999
  • Stock #: S301670
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF1KU301670

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S301670
  • Mileage 47,120 KM

Vehicle Description

With the all new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL, you can have it all: style, capability, and comfort. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is for sale today. The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe XL is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. TheyÃ¢ve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worldÃ¢s first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers but also the people around you. This SUV has 47,120 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Heat Ducts
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets
Simulated wood dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1508 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1488 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 908 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1689 mm
Wheelbase: 2800 mm
Overall Width: 1885 mm
Front Hip Room: 1439 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2550 kg
1 USB port
Overall Length: 4905 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1406 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1120 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1369 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2265 L
3rd Row Leg Room : 785 mm
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Front Leg Room: 1113 mm
Rear Leg Room : 1028 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

