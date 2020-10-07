Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

38,380 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Columbia Chrysler

604-736-282

Essential AWD

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

38,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6105522
  • Stock #: PV5532
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD6KH097861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with option like Bluetooth, Lane Departure Alert, Forward Collision, Back up Camera, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

