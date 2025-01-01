Menu
2019 HYUNDAI VELOSTER

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Apple Carplay

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2019 Hyundai Veloster

27,737 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Veloster

2.0 Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12541165

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2.0 Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,737KM
VIN KMHTG6AF9KU002626

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # UC-7203B
  • Mileage 27,737 KM

2019 HYUNDAI VELOSTER

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Apple Carplay

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: SHIFTRONIC manual mode and Drive Mode Selection
3.44 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7 touch-screen display

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Hyundai Veloster