$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

LIMITED 4X4

Location

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,099KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5155493
  • Stock #: P781660
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG6KC781660
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, SiriusXM! According to Edmunds.com, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and can easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 33,099 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The Grand Cherokee Limited is a step above the Altitude trim and offers a long list of amazing features that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and stylish aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay, Remote Engine Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG6KC781660 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • Apple CarPlay
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 60
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Aluminum spare wheel rim
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Electric power steering
  • Memorized Settings including audio
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • UConnect wireless connectivity
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 93 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1013 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1448 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1024 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm
  • Overall Length: 4821 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1427 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1473 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2916 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • SiriusXM
  • Max cargo capacity: 1934 L
  • Overall Width: 1943 mm
  • Overall height: 1760 mm
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 4 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
  • Curb weight: 2153 kg
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection

Email Dealer

