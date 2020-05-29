2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 60

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Aluminum spare wheel rim Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood door trim

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

AC power outlet: 1

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Electric power steering

Memorized Settings including audio

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

UConnect wireless connectivity

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Clock: In-radio display

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Rear Head Room: 996 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 93 L

Rear Leg Room: 980 mm

Blind Spot Detection

Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg

Front Head Room: 1013 mm

Front Hip Room: 1448 mm

Front Leg Room: 1024 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm

Overall Length: 4821 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1427 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1473 mm

Wheelbase: 2916 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Manual child safety locks

Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims

SiriusXM

Max cargo capacity: 1934 L

Overall Width: 1943 mm

Overall height: 1760 mm

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen aero-composite headlights

4 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

ParkSense rear reverse sensing system

Curb weight: 2153 kg

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection

