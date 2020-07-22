+ taxes & licensing
604-273-7521
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, SiriusXM! If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 28,376 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The Grand Cherokee Limited is a step above the Altitude trim and offers a long list of amazing features that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and stylish aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay, Remote Engine Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBGXKC795707 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9