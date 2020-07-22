2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Diameter of tires: 18.0 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood door trim Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim AC power outlet: 1 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Electric power steering Memorized Settings including audio Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors UConnect wireless connectivity Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Clock: In-radio display Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 93 L Rear Leg Room: 980 mm Blind Spot Detection Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg Front Head Room: 1013 mm Front Hip Room: 1448 mm Front Leg Room: 1024 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm Overall Length: 4821 mm Rear Hip Room: 1427 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1473 mm Wheelbase: 2916 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims SiriusXM Max cargo capacity: 1934 L Overall Width: 1943 mm Overall height: 1760 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring ParkSense rear reverse sensing system Curb weight: 2153 kg Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection

