Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

28,376 KM

Details Description Features

$41,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,300

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5364008
  • Stock #: P795707
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXKC795707

$41,300

+ taxes & licensing

28,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, SiriusXM! If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 28,376 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The Grand Cherokee Limited is a step above the Altitude trim and offers a long list of amazing features that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and stylish aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay, Remote Engine Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBGXKC795707 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Diameter of tires: 18.0
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electric power steering
Memorized Settings including audio
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
UConnect wireless connectivity
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Clock: In-radio display
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg
Front Head Room: 1013 mm
Front Hip Room: 1448 mm
Front Leg Room: 1024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm
Overall Length: 4821 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1427 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1473 mm
Wheelbase: 2916 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
SiriusXM
Max cargo capacity: 1934 L
Overall Width: 1943 mm
Overall height: 1760 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Curb weight: 2153 kg
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2004 Toyota Corolla
 239,800 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz E...
 83,334 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,371 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory