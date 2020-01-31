Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627914
  • Stock #: F564541
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG2KW564541
Exterior Colour
Mojito [green]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Bucket Seats [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
AWESOME 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport! Only 20000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- automatic transmission

- A/C

- hardtop

- Apple Carplay

- cruise control

- automatic headlights



AND MUCH MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Skid Plates
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • rear reading lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Integrated roll-over protection
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Manual driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

