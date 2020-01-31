AWESOME 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport! Only 20000kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- push button start
- automatic transmission
- A/C
- hardtop
- Apple Carplay
- cruise control
- automatic headlights
AND MUCH MORE!
All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
- Safety
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Power Options
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Powertrain
- Limited Slip Differential
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Delay-off headlights
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Seating
- Additional Features
- Skid Plates
- SPEED CONTROL
- Trailer Sway Control
- rear reading lights
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Electronic stability
- Radio data system
- Integrated roll-over protection
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Variable Valve Control
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- Manual driver lumbar support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
