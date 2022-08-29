Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

26,121 KM

Details Description Features

$49,638

+ tax & licensing
$49,638

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$49,638

+ taxes & licensing

26,121KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9043042
  • Stock #: PW6747
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEGXKW675479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW6747
  • Mileage 26,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Alpine premium audio system, 18 inch wheels, side steps Leather seats, Cold Weather Group, Heated steering wheel, heated seats, Remote start, Trailer Tow & HeavyDuty Electrical Group, automatic transmission, Dana M200 rear axle, antispin differential rear axle, Remote proximity keyless entry, Bodycolour Jeep Freedom Top hardtop, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Tires: 255/70R18 OWL On/Off-Road
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid

