Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Optima

37,940 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-736-282

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Optima

2019 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-736-282

  1. 6105531
  2. 6105531
  3. 6105531
  4. 6105531
  5. 6105531
  6. 6105531
  7. 6105531
  8. 6105531
  9. 6105531
  10. 6105531
  11. 6105531
  12. 6105531
  13. 6105531
  14. 6105531
  15. 6105531
  16. 6105531
  17. 6105531
  18. 6105531
  19. 6105531
  20. 6105531
  21. 6105531
  22. 6105531
  23. 6105531
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,940KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6105531
  • Stock #: PV5531
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L39KG366754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with option like Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 21,520 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 32,330 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 40,880 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-282

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory