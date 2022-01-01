Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sorento

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 8121824
  2. 8121824
  3. 8121824
  4. 8121824
  5. 8121824
  6. 8121824
  7. 8121824
  8. 8121824
  9. 8121824
  10. 8121824
  11. 8121824
  12. 8121824
  13. 8121824
  14. 8121824
  15. 8121824
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8121824
  • Stock #: P527450
  • VIN: 5XYPG4A32KG527450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blaze Blue Metallic [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P527450
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2019 Kia Sorento LX! Only 29000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- Bluetooth

- heated steering wheel

- heated seats

- air conditioning

- rearview camera

- side mirror mounted turn signals

- alloy rims



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2010 BMW 323i
 125,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2012 Volvo C30 T5
 125,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru WRX STI ...
 56,500 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory