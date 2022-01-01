2019 Kia Sorento

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

8121824 Stock #: P527450

P527450 VIN: 5XYPG4A32KG527450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blaze Blue Metallic [blue]

Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P527450

Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Exterior parking camera rear

