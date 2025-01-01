$33,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
HSE Luxury 4WD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,833 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVERDISCOVERY LUXURY
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
-360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision System
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Front& Back Heated& Ventilated Seat
- 3 Row Heated Seats
- Front Massage Seats
- Air Suspension
- Meridian Sound System
- Memory Seats
- Quad Zone Climate Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- CD Player
- Voice Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
DL#40299 UC Auto
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
