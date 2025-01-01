2019 Land Rover Discovery

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 LAND ROVERDISCOVERY LUXURY</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>-360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Front& Back Heated& Ventilated Seat</p><p>- 3 Row Heated Seats</p><p>- Front<span> </span>Massage Seats</p><p>- Air Suspension</p><p>- Meridian Sound System</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Quad Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751669284893_03477896783279033 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2019 Land Rover Discovery

87,833 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury 4WD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12723273

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury 4WD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12723273
  2. 12723273
  3. 12723273
  4. 12723273
  5. 12723273
  6. 12723273
  7. 12723273
  8. 12723273
  9. 12723273
  10. 12723273
  11. 12723273
  12. 12723273
  13. 12723273
  14. 12723273
  15. 12723273
  16. 12723273
  17. 12723273
  18. 12723273
  19. 12723273
  20. 12723273
  21. 12723273
  22. 12723273
  23. 12723273
  24. 12723273
  25. 12723273
  26. 12723273
  27. 12723273
  28. 12723273
  29. 12723273
  30. 12723273
  31. 12723273
  32. 12723273
  33. 12723273
  34. 12723273
  35. 12723273
  36. 12723273
  37. 12723273
  38. 12723273
  39. 12723273
  40. 12723273
  41. 12723273
  42. 12723273
  43. 12723273
Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,833KM
VIN SALRT2RK6KA083437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,833 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAND ROVERDISCOVERY LUXURY

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

-360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Navigation System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Front& Back Heated& Ventilated Seat

- 3 Row Heated Seats

- Front Massage Seats

- Air Suspension

- Meridian Sound System

- Memory Seats

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
High Speed Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Incontrol Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Power Fold Into Floor
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
CommandShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2007 Nissan Murano AWD S/ CLEAN TITLE/ NEW TIRE/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2007 Nissan Murano AWD S/ CLEAN TITLE/ NEW TIRE/ LOW KM 115,099 KM $6,660 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ 20 INCH WHEEL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ 20 INCH WHEEL 73,491 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda HR-V 4WD EX/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Honda HR-V 4WD EX/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 145,722 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Land Rover Discovery