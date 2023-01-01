$53,572+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Location
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
$53,572
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9590233
- Stock #: STK227571
- VIN: SALYB2FXXKA227571
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # STK227571
- Mileage 42,936 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P300 S Indus Silver Metallic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation system: Touch Pro Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" 10 Spoke Satin Dark Grey. Recent Arrival! S 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Odometer is 5289 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.
Vehicle Features
