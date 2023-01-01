Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

42,936 KM

Details Description Features

$53,572

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,572

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

S

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$53,572

+ taxes & licensing

42,936KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9590233
  • Stock #: STK227571
  • VIN: SALYB2FXXKA227571

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # STK227571
  • Mileage 42,936 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P300 S Indus Silver Metallic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation system: Touch Pro Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" 10 Spoke Satin Dark Grey. Recent Arrival! S 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Odometer is 5289 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2020 Ford Edge SEL N...
 82,936 KM
$36,000 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 63,505 KM
$30,242 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Grand Car...
 70,305 KM
$38,761 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory