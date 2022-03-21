$54,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2019 Lexus ES 300
2019 Lexus ES 300
h eCVT
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
39,584KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8669252
- Stock #: P05804
- VIN: JTHB21B12K2005804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Flaxen
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P05804
- Mileage 39,584 KM
Vehicle Features
Luxury Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6