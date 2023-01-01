$33,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Lexus NX
300 (2)
2019 Lexus NX
300 (2)
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
80,305KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJBARBZ2K2201411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,305 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
F Sport Series 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
2019 Lexus NX 300 (2) 80,305 KM $33,495 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model X P90D 85,000 KM $59,989 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Prem Plus Tip qtro 135,719 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2019 Lexus NX