2019 Lexus NX

66,009 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2019 Lexus NX

2019 Lexus NX

300 (2)

2019 Lexus NX

300 (2)

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

66,009KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9322486
  • Stock #: 9UBPA15094
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ9K2215094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBPA15094
  • Mileage 66,009 KM

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

