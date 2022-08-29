$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2019 Lexus RX 350
2019 Lexus RX 350
8A
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
21,327KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9195874
- Stock #: 9UBPA88419
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA0KC188419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UBPA88419
- Mileage 21,327 KM
Vehicle Features
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6