2019 Lexus RX 350

$44,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 3 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9195874

9195874 Stock #: 9UBPA88419

9UBPA88419 VIN: 2T2BZMCA0KC188419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 9UBPA88419

Mileage 21,327 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features NAVIGATION PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.