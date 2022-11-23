Menu
2019 Lexus RX

42,702 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

778-608-5643

350L AWD W/ Heated Front/Rear Sears, 360 Camera

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,702KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9370699
  • Stock #: 16310
  • VIN: JTJDZKCA3K2020657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16310
  • Mileage 42,702 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Previously Leased Vehicle

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
Driver seat memory
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Navigation
USB port
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Adjustable Front Seats
360 Camera
Clearance and Backup Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Smart Key System w/ Push Button Start
12.3" Display
Lexus Safety System +

