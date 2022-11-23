2019 Lexus RX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 7 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9370699

9370699 Stock #: 16310

16310 VIN: JTJDZKCA3K2020657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 16310

Mileage 42,702 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS Driver seat memory Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Safety BACKUP CAMERA Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Seating HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation USB port Blind Spot Monitor Power Adjustable Front Seats 360 Camera Clearance and Backup Sensors Lane Departure Alert Smart Key System w/ Push Button Start 12.3" Display Lexus Safety System +

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.