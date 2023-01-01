$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2019 Lexus UX
2019 Lexus UX
250H AWD
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
33,009KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9772540
- Stock #: 9UBPA17457
- VIN: JTHU9JBHXK2017457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NEBULA GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UBPA17457
- Mileage 33,009 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Luxury Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6