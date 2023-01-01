Menu
2019 Lexus UX

33,009 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

250H AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

33,009KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9772540
  Stock #: 9UBPA17457
  VIN: JTHU9JBHXK2017457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NEBULA GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBPA17457
  • Mileage 33,009 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package

