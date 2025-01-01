Menu
2019 MERCEDES BENZ A250

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE. FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2500, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Memory Seats

- Pre-Collision System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

60,865 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 250 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ AMG PKG/ BC LOCAL

12774755

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 250 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ AMG PKG/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,865KM
VIN WDD3F4HB4KJ098185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7401A
  • Mileage 60,865 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES BENZ A250

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE. FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2500, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Memory Seats

- Pre-Collision System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Touchpad
12-Way Electric Driver's Seat w/Memory

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Reservoir

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-XXXX

236-877-4881

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class