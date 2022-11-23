$39,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300
4MATIC Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
32,761KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9405982
- Stock #: 9UTNA13214
- VIN: 55SWF8EB9KU313214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA13214
- Mileage 32,761 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6