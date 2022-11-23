Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300

32,761 KM

Details

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 9405982
  2. 9405982
  3. 9405982
  4. 9405982
  5. 9405982
  6. 9405982
  7. 9405982
  8. 9405982
  9. 9405982
  10. 9405982
  11. 9405982
  12. 9405982
  13. 9405982
  14. 9405982
  15. 9405982
  16. 9405982
  17. 9405982
  18. 9405982
  19. 9405982
  20. 9405982
  21. 9405982
  22. 9405982
  23. 9405982
  24. 9405982
Contact Seller

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

32,761KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9405982
  • Stock #: 9UTNA13214
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB9KU313214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA13214
  • Mileage 32,761 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 75,583 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Sed...
 146,085 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 135,441 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory