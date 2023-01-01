2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

$59,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 2 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10193031

10193031 Stock #: 9UTNA82266

9UTNA82266 VIN: WDDWK6EB1KF782266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 48,201 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.