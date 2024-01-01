Menu
Trust Auto Sales Richmond,  3691 No. 3 Road Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Trust Auto Sales Surrey, 10305 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C  V3T 2W6

 

 Why Choose Trust Auto Sales?

 

Double the Inventory: Access an extensive range of both new and pre-owned vehicles across our two locations.

Convenient Locations: Were closer than ever! Whether youre close to Richmond or Surrey, our showrooms are easily accessible for your convenience.

Expert Assistance: Our team of experts is dedicated to making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable.

 

Dealer #: 40144 / Dealer #: D50345

 

 

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications.

 

$499 Dealer Fee, $995 Finance/Lease Fee if applicable.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

45,700 KM

Details Description Features

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 450 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 450 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Trust Auto Group

3691 No.3 Rd., Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

778-995-9886

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

45,700KM
Used
VIN WDD2J5KB7KA028172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for the ultimate car shopping experience? Look no further! Trust Auto Sales is proud to announce our TWO fantastic locations right here in town!


 


Trust Auto Sales Richmond,  3691 No. 3 Road Richmond, BC V6X 2B8


Trust Auto Sales Surrey, 10305 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C  V3T 2W6


 


Why Choose Trust Auto Sales?


 


Double the Inventory: Access an extensive range of both new and pre-owned vehicles across our two locations.


Convenient Locations: We're closer than ever! Whether you're close to Richmond or Surrey, our showrooms are easily accessible for your convenience.


Expert Assistance: Our team of experts is dedicated to making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable.


Visit Both Locations Today!


 


Can't decide? No problem! Visit both locations to compare and contrast your favorite models. Our team will be delighted to assist you every step of the way.


 


Dealer #: 40144 / Dealer #: D50345


 


 


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications.


 


$499 Dealer Fee, $995 Finance/Lease Fee if applicable.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trust Auto Group

Trust Auto Group

3691 No.3 Rd., Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Trust Auto Group

778-995-9886

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class