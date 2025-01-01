$49,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 53 4MATIC / CLEAN TITLE/ CARBON PKG/ FULLY LOADED
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,381 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ E53 COUPE
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION
CLEAN TITLE, CARBON PACKAGE
Highlight Features
- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Navigation System
- Air Suspension
- Massage Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated& Ventilated Seats
- Rear Heated Seats
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision System
- Attention Assist
- Power Sunroof
- Burmester Sound System
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
