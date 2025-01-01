2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
<p><p>2019 MERCEDES BENZ E53 COUPE</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, CARBON PACKAGE</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Air Suspension</p><p>- Massage Seats<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747438908478_276941770350172 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Rear Heated Seats</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Attention Assist</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Burmester Sound System</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

65,381 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 4MATIC / CLEAN TITLE/ CARBON PKG/ FULLY LOADED

12538873

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 4MATIC / CLEAN TITLE/ CARBON PKG/ FULLY LOADED

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,381KM
VIN WDD1J6BB1KF082555

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Live Traffic Information
Touchpad
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Clock

MP3 Player
Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Run-flat Tires
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

3.07 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
70-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Engine: AMG-Enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1 kWh Capacity
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

