2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

<p><strong><strong><span>2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 </span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>Highlight Feature:</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- 360 Degree<span> </span>Camera& Parking Sensor</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Panoramic Sun Roof</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Navigation System</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Heated& Power Seats</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Heated Steering Wheel</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Blind Spot Monitor<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745710690671_7518786830191596 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Dual Automatic Climate Control</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Heated Mirrors</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Rear Defroster</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Leather Interior</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Power Lift Gates</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Voice Control</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- Cruise Control</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- FM/AM Radio</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- CD Player</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>- And Much More</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong> <br></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</span><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>***FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>***BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>***COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>DL#40299 UC Auto</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer* </span></strong></strong></p><p><br></p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

38,898 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

12460084

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,898KM
VIN WDC0G4KB6KV146629

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,898 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
PRESAFE
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
NON-METALLIC PAINT

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Axle ratio: 3.27
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2365 kgs
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class