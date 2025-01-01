Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 MINI COOPER</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Dual Power Sunroof</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Harman/ Kardon Sound System</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747779715643_3131297564152381 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2019 MINI 3 Door

48,229 KM

Details Description Features

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper/ CLEAN TITLE/HARMAN SPEAKER/ LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
12551174

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper/ CLEAN TITLE/HARMAN SPEAKER/ LOW KM

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12551174
  2. 12551174
  3. 12551174
  4. 12551174
  5. 12551174
  6. 12551174
  7. 12551174
  8. 12551174
  9. 12551174
  10. 12551174
  11. 12551174
  12. 12551174
  13. 12551174
  14. 12551174
  15. 12551174
  16. 12551174
  17. 12551174
  18. 12551174
  19. 12551174
  20. 12551174
  21. 12551174
  22. 12551174
  23. 12551174
  24. 12551174
  25. 12551174
  26. 12551174
  27. 12551174
  28. 12551174
  29. 12551174
  30. 12551174
  31. 12551174
  32. 12551174
  33. 12551174
  34. 12551174
  35. 12551174
  36. 12551174
  37. 12551174
  38. 12551174
  39. 12551174
Contact Seller

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,229KM
VIN WMWXP5C51K2H96134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC-7221B
  • Mileage 48,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MINI COOPER

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Dual Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Power Window& Locks

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***





DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio pre-wire
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Compatible Remote CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 13,275 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX RX 350 Auto/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Lexus RX RX 350 Auto/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 95,083 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 69,790 KM $28,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 MINI 3 Door