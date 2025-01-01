Menu
2019 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES AWC

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

Clean Title

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Climate Control

- Power Window& Locks

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

111,087 KM

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA

13192100

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,087KM
VIN JA4AZ2A31KZ608102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,087 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES AWC

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

Clean Title

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Climate Control

- Power Window& Locks

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
Transmission: CVT
6.026 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
205 kgs (4
861 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander