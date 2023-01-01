$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium V6 4x4 at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
59,728KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10523271
- Stock #: 1UBPA36050
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM8KC636050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour beautiful green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,728 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8