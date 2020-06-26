Menu
$86,800

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

4dr All-wheel Drive

2019 Porsche Cayenne

4dr All-wheel Drive

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$86,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5277845
  • Stock #: FA16036
  • VIN: WP1AA2AY6KDA16036
Exterior Colour
Black [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Seat Trim W/leather Interior [bla
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LIKE NEW 2019 Porsche Cayenne! Only 12000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- panorama sunroof

- rearview camera

- parking sensors

- Bluetooth

- power tailgate

- heated seats

- heated rear seats

- cooled seats



AND LOADS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
  • Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Rear fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Configurable
  • Exterior parking camera rear

