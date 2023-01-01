2019 Subaru Forester

$32,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9776686

9776686 Stock #: 1UBPA49330

1UBPA49330 VIN: JF2SKEGC5KH549330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1UBPA49330

Mileage 32,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.