Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2019 Tesla Model 3</strong></p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p><strong><strong><span>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, FSD, PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>Highlight Feature:</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Navigation System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Blind-Spot Camera</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Panoramic Sunroof</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated Front& Back Seats</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Keyless Entry</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Auto High-Beam Headlight</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- FSD</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- SMART SUMMON<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749941637223_17396468092155204 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Pre-Collision Safety System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- FM/AM Radio</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- AND MUCH MORE</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2019 Tesla Model 3

128,556 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range PLUS/ FSD/ WHITE INTERIOR/ CLEAN TITLE

Watch This Vehicle
12648039

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range PLUS/ FSD/ WHITE INTERIOR/ CLEAN TITLE

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12648039
  2. 12648039
  3. 12648039
  4. 12648039
  5. 12648039
  6. 12648039
  7. 12648039
  8. 12648039
  9. 12648039
  10. 12648039
  11. 12648039
  12. 12648039
  13. 12648039
  14. 12648039
  15. 12648039
  16. 12648039
  17. 12648039
  18. 12648039
  19. 12648039
  20. 12648039
  21. 12648039
  22. 12648039
  23. 12648039
  24. 12648039
  25. 12648039
  26. 12648039
  27. 12648039
  28. 12648039
  29. 12648039
  30. 12648039
  31. 12648039
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,556KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EAXKF407771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Tesla Model 3

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, FSD, PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY


Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Front& Back Seats

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- FSD

- SMART SUMMON

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Chrome Door Handles
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Digital Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Wheels w/Grey Accents
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 40,049 KM $25,880 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range PLUS/ FSD/ WHITE INTERIOR/ CLEAN TITLE for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range PLUS/ FSD/ WHITE INTERIOR/ CLEAN TITLE 128,556 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 AWD/ F-SPORT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Lexus GS 350 AWD/ F-SPORT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER/ LOW KM 52,032 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Tesla Model 3