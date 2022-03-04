Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

42,219 KM

Details Description Features

$63,914

+ tax & licensing
$63,914

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$63,914

+ taxes & licensing

42,219KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8636912
  • Stock #: P181967A
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9KF414081

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,219 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM US? All Makes Warranty Program on Every Used Vehicle Drive with Confidence. We sell more CERTIFIED Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM than anyone else in the area! We have a wide selection of used cars on the lot at any given time! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. We have departments such as Service, Body Shop, Parts, Paint Shop, and Accessories on site for your convenience. *$599 Documentation Fee, $199 Go Green Fee and $50 Fuel Card applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Hubcaps
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

