2019 Toyota 4Runner

120,603 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,603KM
VIN JTEBU5JR6K5696405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 120,603 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Limited Package 5-Passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2019 Toyota 4Runner