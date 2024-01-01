$24,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR
LE (2)
2019 Toyota C-HR
LE (2)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,577KM
VIN JTNKHMBX4K1056132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,577 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XLE Package
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2019 Toyota C-HR