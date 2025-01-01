$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Used
98,757KM
VIN JTNK4RBE5K3068883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBNA68883
- Mileage 98,757 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
