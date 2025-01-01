Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

52,864 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12292440

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Used
52,864KM
VIN JTNK4RBE4K3053694

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA53694
  • Mileage 52,864 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

