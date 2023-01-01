$28,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 7 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10485741

10485741 Stock #: 1UBPA66557

1UBPA66557 VIN: 2T3R1RFV0KW066557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1UBPA66557

Mileage 115,784 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.