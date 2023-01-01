Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

115,784 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

AWD XLE

AWD XLE

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

115,784KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10485741
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV0KW066557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,784 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

