$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
58,704KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3B1RFVXKC019877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 58,704 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 80,504 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 48,033 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 1,948 KM $62,499 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2019 Toyota RAV4