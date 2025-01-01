Menu
2019 TOYOTA RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2300$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- JBL Sound System

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2019 Toyota RAV4

196,733 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid Limited/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ COOL SEATS

12452242

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid Limited/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ COOL SEATS

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,733KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV9KW031415

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5343
  • Mileage 196,733 KM

2019 TOYOTA RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2300$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- JBL Sound System

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ics) w/Ipa Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
EV mode
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: transmission cooler
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
508.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Atkinson cycle
(VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam
920 lbs)
ECO mode and Sport mode
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electronically Driven on intake cam
231 kgs (4

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Toyota RAV4