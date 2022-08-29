Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

78,107 KM

Details

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,107KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9147811
  Stock #: 1UTNA03455
  VIN: 2T3DWRFV2KW003455

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 78,107 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

