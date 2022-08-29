$49,999 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 1 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9147811

9147811 Stock #: 1UTNA03455

1UTNA03455 VIN: 2T3DWRFV2KW003455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 78,107 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.