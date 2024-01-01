Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Sienna

29,102 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger V6

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger V6

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,102KM
VIN 5TDKZ3DC8KS994613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UBPA94613
  • Mileage 29,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD at for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD at 16,071 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 36,038 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura MDX Elite for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Acura MDX Elite 149,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Sienna