2019 Toyota Tacoma

$52,900 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8273469

8273469 Stock #: P165739

P165739 VIN: 5TFGZ5AN3KX165739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White [white]

Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim Or Trd Pro Leather Seat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P165739

Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Skid Plates Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.