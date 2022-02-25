Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

61,500 KM

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Limited V6

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Limited V6

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8273469
  Stock #: P165739
  VIN: 5TFGZ5AN3KX165739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim Or Trd Pro Leather Seat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P165739
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW 2019 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4x4! Only 61500kms! Options include:



- Bush Wacker Finder Flares

- Fab Fours Front and Rear Steel Bumpers

- Touren Rims

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Running Boards

- Power Sliding Rear Window

- Parking Sensors

- Back up Camera

- JBL Sounds System

- Heated Seats

- Sunroof

- Bluetooth

- Bed Liner



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

