2019 Toyota Tacoma

62,858 KM

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

62,858KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9953117
  • Stock #: 1UBPA41707
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4KX041707

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,858 KM

TRD Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
