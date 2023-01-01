$46,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra
4x4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
61,511KM
Used
VIN 5TFDY5F11KX824560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Met
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,511 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Offroad Package
