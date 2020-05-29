+ taxes & licensing
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
Low Mileage, Power Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, KESSY- Keyless Access, Apple CarPlay! This 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is fitted with the most advanced tech features, making it arguably one of the most modern reinventions of a classic historically important vehicle. This 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is for sale today. No vehicle can provide such a fun and truly unique, iconic design while also being an ultra comfortable vehicle with an engaging driving experience like the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle. The elegant, reinvented historic design is a clear sign that all good things last forever, making the Beetle one of the few vehicles in history to have such a cult following and an enormous fan base among drivers. Created to provide a supple and infinitely relaxing ride quality, this 2019 Volkswagen Beetle truly deserves the original slogan of being a peoples car.This low mileage convertible has just 14,174 kms. It's safari beige in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Beetle's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition Auto. This Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition comes very well equipped with a power sunroof with sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, fully automatic headlamps, a powerful stereo with a 6.33 inch touchscreen and voice control, an SD card clot, Bluetooth, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, USB audio input, heated front adjustable bucket seats, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, keyless entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, auto dimming rear view mirror, blind spot detection sensor, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Kessy- Keyless Access, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
