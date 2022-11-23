Menu
2020 Acura RDX

45,751 KM

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

778-608-5643

A-Spec AWD W/ Nav, Heated Steering, A-SPEC Styling

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,751KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9344029
  • Stock #: 15890
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H67LL800923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15890
  • Mileage 45,751 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: 2020 Jun 29 -British Columbia, Canada - Glass Record - $84.00 Previously Leased Vehicle

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
60/40 split folding rear seats
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Starter
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Hill start assist
Panoramic Moonroof
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Blind spot information system
Power folding side mirrors
USB Ports
Lane Keeping Assist System
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
ELS Studio Audio System
Walk Away Door Lock
Power Driver Seat w/ Memory
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
10.2" Display
Alcantara/Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Unique A-Spec Exterior & Interior Styling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

