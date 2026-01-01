2020 BMW 5 Series

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Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2020 BMW 530e xDrive i Performance Plug-In Hybrid With 61,658kms. It Features 290 Horsepower 2.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-4 Gasoline Engine Plus Lithium-Ion High-Voltage Battery Paired With 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System. Premium Essential Package, Automatic Trunk, Head-Up Display, Comfort Access, Universal Remote Control, Through Loading System, Sport Seats, Cove Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, Drive modes (Hybrid / Electric / Sport), BMW iDrive Infotainment System, LED Headlights, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Driver Assistance Basics, Heated front seats, Ambient Lighting, M Sport Package, Sport Body Styling, M Steering Wheel, 19-Inch M Wheels, Sport Suspension Tuning, Keyless, Power Seats, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000249B Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> 3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2020 BMW 5 Series

61,658 KM

Details Description

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 BMW 5 Series

530e xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
13999923

2020 BMW 5 Series

530e xDrive

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

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Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
61,658KM
VIN WBAJB1C06LCD88239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2020 BMW 530e xDrive i Performance Plug-In Hybrid With 61,658kms. It Features 290 Horsepower 2.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-4 Gasoline Engine Plus Lithium-Ion High-Voltage Battery Paired With 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System. Premium Essential Package, Automatic Trunk, Head-Up Display, Comfort Access, Universal Remote Control, Through Loading System, Sport Seats, Cove Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, Drive modes (Hybrid / Electric / Sport), BMW iDrive Infotainment System, LED Headlights, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Driver Assistance Basics, Heated front seats, Ambient Lighting, M Sport Package, Sport Body Styling, M Steering Wheel, 19-Inch M Wheels, Sport Suspension Tuning, Keyless, Power Seats, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay And Much More!


Stock# G000249B Dealer # 50276


$995 Documentation Fee


3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided


This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components


*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.


*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.


*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.


*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!


*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.


*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.


At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2020 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive 61,658 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

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604-416-XXXX

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604-416-8988

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$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2020 BMW 5 Series