Trust Auto Sales Richmond,  3691 No. 3 Road Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Trust Auto Sales Surrey, 10305 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C  V3T 2W6

Dealer #: 40144 / Dealer #: D50345

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications.

$499 Dealer Fee, $995 Finance/Lease Fee if applicable.

2020 BMW X7

51,200 KM

Details Description Features

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 BMW X7

xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X7

xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Trust Auto Group

3691 No.3 Rd., Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

778-995-9886

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

51,200KM
Used
VIN 5UXCW2C02L9A03244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Trust Auto Group

Trust Auto Group

3691 No.3 Rd., Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Trust Auto Group

778-995-9886

2020 BMW X7