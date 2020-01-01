Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Dodge Challenger

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Challenger

GT

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4470405
  • Stock #: 20117898
  • VIN: 2C3CDZJG3LH117898
Exterior Colour
Pitch Black
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

Low Mileage! New Arrival! This 2020 Dodge Challenger is for sale today. This low mileage coupe has just 16 kms. It's pitch black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Our Challenger's trim level is GT. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZJG3LH117898 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • Driver Convenience Group
  • Bright Pedals
  • High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
  • 6 Alpine Speakers
  • HD Radio
  • Front heated seats
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
  • For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • 8.4' Touchscreen
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • Dodge Performance Pages
  • 276-Watt Amplifier
  • Door Trim Panels w/Ambient Lighting
  • Front Ventilated Seats
  • Plus Group
  • Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display
  • Leather/Alcantara Faced Front Vented
  • 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
  • For Details
  • Visit DriveUconnect.ca
  • Wheels: 20' x 8' Satin Carbon Aluminum
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
  • Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
  • Shark Fin Antenna
  • Premium-Stitched Dash Panel
  • Quick Order Package 2EL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2008 Dodge Caliber SXT
 217,004 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 300 To...
 39,700 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2002 Chevrolet Malib...
 178,544 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message