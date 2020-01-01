Low Mileage! New Arrival! This 2020 Dodge Challenger is for sale today. This low mileage coupe has just 16 kms. It's pitch black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Our Challenger's trim level is GT. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZJG3LH117898 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o